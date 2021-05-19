Visit Ancient Cyprus to Celebrate the Rebirth of Spring in Persou, Opening May 19

The world premiere of the immersive theatre experience runs at Chelsea's the cell theatre through June 5.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre presents the world premiere of the immersive spring celebration Persou, beginning May 19. The work, co-created by artists in residence Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez, runs at the cell in Chelsea through June 5.

Drawing on Homeric hymns, the poetry of Giorgos Seferis, and traditional dances, Persou will transport audiences to the Temple of Aphrodite in Paphos, Cyprus, where they become witness to an ancient, mysterious ceremony welcoming spring.

Directed by Tsivicos and written by Quiroz-Vazquez, Persou features set design and art direction by Kendra Eaves, lighting design by Megan Lang, mask design by Zoë Andrea Batson and Gamma Lister, costume design by Scarlet Moreno, and prop design by Quiroz-Vazquez and Emma Lauren Fasulo.

The cast includes Anthoula Katsimatides, Ioanna Katsarou, Katherine Hreib, Vassilea Terzaki, Alia Scheirman, Kristina Maria Headrick, and Stefani Charitou Segal.

For tickets, click here.