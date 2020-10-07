¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices Raises Over $189K for Broadway Cares, R.Evolución Latina, and Broadway Bridges

Plus, watch highlights from the concert event celebrating Latinx Heritage Month.

Featuring a company of over 100 Latinx artists, ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices made a splash when it premiered October 1. The concert event benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges raised a grand total of $189,598.

These funds will provide groceries for families in need, life-saving medication, emergency COVID-19 assistance, and more through Broadway Cares, while also supporting affiliate organization R.Evolución Latina. Founded by Viva Associate Director and Co-Choreographer Luis Salgado, R.Evolución Latina “activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change,” specifically reaching Latinx communities. Funds for Broadway Bridges will help send New York City public school students to a Broadway show before they graduate, cultivating the future audience of theatre as well as inspiring the creators of tomorrow.

Watch highlights from the concert in the video above. Donations are still being accepted at BroadwayCares.org/vivabroadway2020.

The cast of the special from Playbill and The Broadway League included Enrique Acevedo, Angie Alcázar, Yassmin Alers, Joan Almedilla, Kristina Alonso, Reed Armstrong, Antonio Banderas, Melissa Barrera, Angelica Beliard, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Albert Bolea, Andréa Burns, Soledad Buss, Jaime Camil, Chad Carstarphen, Natalie Caruncho, Lucía Castro, Max Chernin, Javier Cid, Aaron Cobos, Anna Coll, Florencia Cuenca, Alma Cuervo, Juan Cupini, Janet Dacal, KC de la Cruz, Robin De Jesús, Ariana DeBose, Fran Del Pino, Daniel Délyon, Natascia Diaz, Ryan Duncan, Alberto Escobar, Julia Estrada, Roberto Facchin, Pol Galcerà, Henry Gainza, Daniel Garod, Linedy Genao, Diana Girbau, Carlos Gomez, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Mandy Gonzalez, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Charles Gray, Christopher Hernandez, Ivan Hernandez, Cassandra Hlong, Zachary Infante, Christopher Jackson, Nina Lafarga, Garrett Long, Emmanuel López Alonso, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Jaime Lozano, Hector Maisonet, Juan José Marco, Fernando Mariano, Enric Marimon, Yani Marin, Bianca Marroquín, Jesús E. Martínez, Mauricio Martinez, Mary Jo Mecca, Anthony Lee Medina, Olga Merediz, Marielys Molina, Doreen Montalvo, Graciela Monterde, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mur,Marcela Nava, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Karen Olivo, Joél Pérez, Shereen Pimentel, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Lucrecia Petraglia, Christie Prades, Pablo Puyol, Anthony Ramos, Desireé Rodriguez, Al Rodrigo, Eliseo Román, Celeste Rose, Estibalitz Ruiz, Gabrielle Ruiz, Richard Henry Ruiz, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Luis Salgado, Caesar Samayoa, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, Carmen Sanchez, Tricia Aida Sánchez, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Martín Solá, Mica Spina, Jim Stanek, Philippa Stefani, Eric Ulloa, Angélica Vale, Vajen Van Den Bosch, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Ana Villafañe, and Jennifer Leigh Warren.

Plus, appearances by Lucie Arnaz, Julio Copello, Nilo Cruz, Gloria Estefan, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Moisés Kaufman, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Matthew López, Jaime Lozano, Justina Machado, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Chita Rivera, Michelle J. Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jon Secada, Josh Segarra, Thalía, Sergio Trujillo, Eric Ulloa, and Benjamin Velez.

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices showcases musicians from Latinx countries around the globe, including Juan Sebastian Atheortúa, Billy Bivona, Patricio "Tripa" Bonfiglio, Jimmy Branly, Pavel Cal, Rene Camacho, Demián Cantú, Luis Cardozo, Juan Carreon, Dayron Cartas, Javier Casalla, Julio Copello, Ryan "Drickles" Drickey, August Eriksmoen, Javier Garagarza, Carlos Garza, Oscar Hernandez, Kenji Higashihama, Alejandro Kauderer, Alex Lacamoire, Ariel López, Joel Mateo, Eric Price, Enrique Ríos, Erika Ríos, Ricky Romano, Manuel "Maneco" Ruiz, Brett Ryback, Andrew Studenski, and Rudyck Vidal.

This digital special is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, produced by Jack Noseworthy, written by Eric Ulloa, and features arrangements and music direction by Jaime Lozano, sound design by eight-time Emmy Award winner Jorge Muelle and Tony Award winner Jessica Paz, and instrumentals by national and international musicians including Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, Oscar Hernandez, and Michelle J. Rodriguez and Julio Copello. Luis Salgado is the associate director/choreographer, Krysta Hibbard is the assistant director, and Roberto Araujo is the Director of Video Production and Editing. Ruthie Fierberg is executive producer.

This concert event is brought to you by title sponsor Cadillac along with presenting sponsor City National Bank and featured sponsor Gilead. Playbill and The Broadway League are proud to announce Univision as the official media partner for ¡Viva Broadway!.

