Vivian Nixon, Brandon O’Neal, More Will Star in Return of Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

A gala performance is set for November 19.

Broadway alums Vivian Nixon and Brandon O’Neal will join Debbie Allen and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy for an in-person presentation of Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. The gala performance is set for November 19 at 7 PM at the Drive-Up Santa Monica Airport in California.

Nixon will play Myrtle, one of the rats who tell the story of Kara and the Nutcracker as they travel across Toyland, Candy Cane Land, the Indian Rainforest-Bollywood, Egypt, Birdland, and more. New this year will be an underwater seascape. In addition, Kylie Jefferson will return as the Fairy Queen, along with cast members Mathew Johnson, Carlo Imperato, Brandon O’Neal, Olivia Joseph, and Allen.

This year’s gala is written, directed, and choreographed by Allen and will mark the return of this holiday favorite in the wake of COVID-19. The production features additional choreography by Tony winner Savion Glover with additional choreography by Terry Beeman, Rasta Thomas, Karen McDonald, Chantel Heath, Deepa Patel, and Kevin Harris.

The making of the show can be seen on Netflix’s Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, released on the streamer in 2020. Earlier this year, Allen was named a Kennedy Center Honoree for her contributions to the arts.