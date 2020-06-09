Vote Now for Broadway Black’s Inaugural Antonyo Awards

The June 19 ceremony will celebrate Black theatre artists and contributors from the Broadway and Off-Broadway community.

Broadway Black will commemorate Juneteenth with its inaugural presentation of the Antonyo Awards. Nominations for the celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community were revealed by Bryan Terrell Clark and Kristolyn Lloyd June 9, hours after the initial announcement of the June 19 virtual ceremony (watch below).

“We decided on Juneteenth for the awards, as it is a more accurate date of freedom from slavery for Black Americans,” Broadway Black Founder Drew Shade said earlier. “The Antonyos honor contributors to Black theatre, from actors to stage and company managers, administrators, and designers. Everyone in our community deserves to be acknowledged in what we hope will be a funny, authentic, celebratory event that is for us, by us.”

Among those set to take part in the ceremony as presenters or performers are Audra McDonald, Jordan E. Cooper, LaChanze, Shereen Pimentel, and L Morgan Lee—each of whom are up for awards themselves.

Winners will be determined by the public; voting is now open through June 12. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Play

one in two by Donja R. Love

Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond

All The Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson

STEW by Zora Howard

BLKS by Aziza Barnes

Paris by Eboni Booth

Best Musical

The Secret Life of Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Wrong Man

Girl From North Country

Jagged Little Pill

Best Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

West Side Story

Native Son

Little Shop of Horrors

Fires in the Mirror

Two Can Play

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Kara Young, All The Natalie Portmans

Portia, STEW

April Mathis, Toni Stone

Kristolyn Lloyd, Little Women

Ato Blankson Wood, The Rolling Stone

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

LaChanze, A Christmas Carol

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Janelle McDermoth, We’re Gonna Die

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Girl From the North Country

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Isaac Cole Powell, West Side Story

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Shereen Pimentel, West Side Story

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Leland Fowler, One in Two

Nicco Annan, The Hot Wing King

Crystal Lucas-Perry, A Bright Room Called Day

John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Sky

LaToya Edwards, The Rolling Stone

Okwui Okpokwasili, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Zawe Ashton, Betrayal

Grantham Coleman, The Great Society

Jordan Barbour, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Starr Busby, Octet

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cyrano

Saycon Sengbloh, The Secret Life of Bees

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Taylor Iman Jones, Scotland, PA

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Broadway

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Jeanette Bayardelle, Girl From the North Country

Dharon E. Jones, West Side Story

Best Solo Performance

Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where We Stand

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Dierdra McDowell, Down to Eartha

Best Director

Stevie Walker-Webb, One In Two

Robert O’Hara, BLKS

Whitney White, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Colette Robert, STEW

Raja Feather Kelly, We’re Gonna Die

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Anatomy of A Suicide

Best Choreography

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Camille A. Brown, for For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Edisa Weeks, Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Adesola Osakalumi, Coal Country

Byron Easley, Slave Play

nicHi Douglas, Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Quarantine Content

Daniel J. Watts, The Jam IG Live

Eddie Marwere, #BroadwayRemixChallenge

Drew Shade, Inside The Mind, a Mental Wellness Series

Jordan E. Cooper, Mama Got A Cough

Sis, Living with Sis IG Series

Camille A. Brown, Social Dance for Social Distance

Best Lighting Design

Allen Lee Hughes, Toni Stone

Alan C. Edwards, The Hot Wing King

Stacey Derosier, Novenas For A Lost Hospital

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldiers Play

Best Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III, Native Son

Best Sound

Justin Ellington, One in Two

Rucyl Frison, Anatomy of a Suicide

Luqman Brown, The Hot Wing King

Best Costumes

Toni-Leslie James, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Dede Ayite, BLKS

Andy Jean, One in Two

Karen Perry, runboyrun/ In Old Age

Sarita P Fellows, Native Son

Ari Fulton, Novenas for a Lost Hospital

Best Hair & Wig Design

Cookie Jordan, Toni Stone

Nikiya Mathis, STEW

Greg Cooper Spencer, A Soldier's Play

Nikiya Mathis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Cookie Jordan, A Strange Loop

Best Orchestrations

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Original Score

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Broadbend, Arkansas

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Best Book

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, The Secret Life of Bees

Katori Hall, Tina: A Tina Turner Musical

Harrison David Rivers, Broadbend, Arkansas

Click here to vote.

In addition to the competitive categories, a Lifetime Achievement honor will be presented to Chuck Cooper. Additional honorary Kinship Awards (the Lorraine Hansberry Award, the Langston Hughes Award, the Welcome Award, and the Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award) will be announced later.

Joining Shade on the creative team for the awards are Catherine Caldwell, Darius Barnes, Kim Exum, Neville Braithwaite, Zhailon Levingston, Elijah Lewis, Allen Louis, Eric Lockley, Edward Maware, Emma Claye, Ianne Fields Stewart, and The Press Room.

