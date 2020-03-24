Vote Now in the First Round of 2020 Broadway Brackets

Voting for Broadway Brackets 2020 kicks off today with Division 1, Round 1!
Here are the match-ups:
Click here for details on how the rankings and divisions work and click here to check out the shows competing for the title of 2020 Broadway Brackets Champion.
VOTE FOR THE SHOWS IN DIVISION 1, ROUND 1 BELOW:
Oliver! vs. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Les Misérables vs. The Secret Garden
Big River vs. Little Women
The Phantom of the Opera vs. Jekyll & Hyde
Voting for Division 1, Round 1 continues through March 26 at 12PM ET.