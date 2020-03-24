Vote Now in the First Round of 2020 Broadway Brackets

By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Mar 24, 2020
 
Which musicals will move on from Division 1, Round 1?
2020_Broadway_Brackets_D1_R1

Voting for Broadway Brackets 2020 kicks off today with Division 1, Round 1!

Here are the match-ups:
(1) Oliver! vs. (8) Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
(4) Les Misérables vs. (5) The Secret Garden
(2) Big River vs. (7) Little Women
(3) The Phantom of the Opera vs. (6) Jekyll + Hyde

Click here for details on how the rankings and divisions work and click here to check out the shows competing for the title of 2020 Broadway Brackets Champion.

VOTE FOR THE SHOWS IN DIVISION 1, ROUND 1 BELOW:

Oliver! vs. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812





Les Misérables vs. The Secret Garden





Big River vs. Little Women





The Phantom of the Opera vs. Jekyll & Hyde





Voting for Division 1, Round 1 continues through March 26 at 12PM ET.

