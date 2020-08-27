Last Chance to Cast Your Vote for the Next Musical Theatre Star!

Select your favorite of the Top 10 finalists in Playbill’s Search for a Star contest before 11:59PM ET.

After watching 2,658 video submissions from talent across the country, the judges panel for Playbill’s Search for a Star contest has chosen the Top 10 finalists: Chris Bey, Nick Daly, Mia Hall, Mackenzie Johnson, Kevin Ludwig, Damon McToy, Ariel Murillo, Charlotte Odusanya, Mason Olshavsky, and Veronica Otim.

Watch their videos below and vote for your favorite!

Voters may cast one vote per day per IP address. The contestant with the most votes will be crowned Playbill’s Next Musical Theatre Star. Voting must close August 27 at 11:59PM ET.

The Top 10 were selected by a panel of expert judges: casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!); and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

The judges assessed the videos based on vocal excellence, overall performing skill set, storytelling abilities, authenticity of self, individual artistry, passion, and originality.

The performer with the most votes will receive the Grand Prize Package, which includes a casting consultation with Stewart/Whitley, a one-on-one meeting with Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, a headshot package, a blog feature from Acceptd, an appearance on Playbill Live!, Broadway tickets when theatres reopen, and a class package from The Growing Studio, the largest acting studio in the world committed to help actors further their careers through low-cost workshops and classes with top industry professionals.

Additionally, these Top 10 finalists will each receive auditions with Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, as well as judges JoAnn M Hunter, Stephanie Klemons, Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, and Tamilla Woodard, for consideration for their individual upcoming projects. (Transportation/accommodations to in-person auditions are not included.) Congrats to the Top 10!

Watch all 10 videos and then scroll down to the poll at the bottom to cast your vote for the day. (Videos are listed in alphabetical order by last name with the name above the corresponding video.)

Chris Bey:





Nick Daly:





Mia Hall:





Mackenzie Johnson:





Kevin Ludwig:





Damon McToy:





Ariel Murillo:





Charlotte Odusanya:





Mason Olshavsky:





Veronica Otim:





For more details about the contest click here . Click to watch more highlights from Week 1 , Week 2 , Week 3 , and Week 4 .

