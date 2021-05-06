Waiting for Godot, Starring Ethan Hawke and John Leguizamo, Streams May 6

Directed by Scott Elliott, the virtual production is the first presented by The New Group Off Stage.

A streaming version of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, the first offering from The New Group Off Stage, a new venture from Off-Broadway’s The New Group, premieres May 6 at 7 PM ET.

Directed by Scott Elliott, the classic will be available at TheNewGroup.org. The cast features Tony nominee Ethan Hawke (The Coast of Utopia) as Vladimir, Tony recipient John Leguizamo (Latin History for Morons) as Estragon, Wallace Shawn (Aunt Dan and Lemon) as Lucky, rapper Tarik Trotter as Pozzo, and Drake Bradshaw as Boy.

“This project is the epitome of what we mean by ’theatrical expressions in different media’: bringing together top tier artists across disciplines—film, television, stage, music—to collaborate in a hybrid, on-screen world, finding a way to make a play newly alive for themselves. It was a unique and singularly meaningful experience for all of us,” New Group Artistic Director Elliott said in an earlier statement.

In Waiting for Godot, two wanderers wait by a lonely tree to meet up with Mr. Godot, who they hope will change their lives for the better. Instead, another couple of eccentric travelers arrive, one man on the end of the other's rope.

The creative team also includes production designer Derek McLane, costume designer Qween Jean, sound designer Justin Ellington, director of photography Kramer Morgenthau, editor Yonatan Weinstein, and associate director Monet.

Waiting for Godot is produced by The New Group Off Stage in association with John Ridley’s Nō Studios and Frank Marshall and co-produced by MiLa Media.

(Updated May 6, 2021)