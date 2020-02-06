Waitress Star Katharine McPhee Proves Just How Much She Remembers From Smash

The NBC musical drama premiered February 6, 2012.

Before she made her actual, real-life Broadway debut in Waitress, Katharine McPhee made her fictional, on-screen Broadway debut on NBC's Smash, playing Iowa-raised Broadway hopeful-turned-star Karen Cartwright.

The musical drama has become a cult favorite among the theatre community, gaining more popularity in the years following its cancellation after two seasons. Benefit concerts took place; memes went viral; the fictional Marilyn Monroe bio-musical Bombshell inches closer to reality.

McPhee stopped by the Playbill studio to prove just how much she remembers from her Smash days. Take a look at the video above as she looks back on the series—from some of Karen's memorable lines to duets with Megan Hilty to who her future Waitress co-star Drew Gehling played in a later episode.