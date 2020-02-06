Waitress Star Katharine McPhee Proves Just How Much She Remembers From Smash

By Ryan McPhee
Feb 06, 2020
 
The NBC musical drama premiered February 6, 2012.

Before she made her actual, real-life Broadway debut in Waitress, Katharine McPhee made her fictional, on-screen Broadway debut on NBC's Smash, playing Iowa-raised Broadway hopeful-turned-star Karen Cartwright.

The musical drama has become a cult favorite among the theatre community, gaining more popularity in the years following its cancellation after two seasons. Benefit concerts took place; memes went viral; the fictional Marilyn Monroe bio-musical Bombshell inches closer to reality.

McPhee stopped by the Playbill studio to prove just how much she remembers from her Smash days. Take a look at the video above as she looks back on the series—from some of Karen's memorable lines to duets with Megan Hilty to who her future Waitress co-star Drew Gehling played in a later episode.

Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty in &quot;Smash&quot;
Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty in "Smash"
