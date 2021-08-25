Waitress Star Sara Bareilles Shares What it's Like to Return to the Diner

The musical begins performances September 2 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Grammy winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles steps back into the role of Jenna in her musical Waitress, which will return to Broadway amid theatres’ post-pandemic reopening. Performances will begin September 2 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Watch the video above to find out what it was like to don the apron once again.

As previously announced, the limited run is currently scheduled through January 9, 2022, with Bareilles slated to take center stage through October 17. The composer and performer will be joined by fellow Waitress veterans Eric Anderson as Cal, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Christopher Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated performance as Ogie, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl, with Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Bareilles earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for her work composing the score of the show based on the 2007 film. The following year, she stepped into the role of Jenna, replacing original star Jessie Mueller. She ended up playing two more limited engagements throughout the run of the production and did a stint in London’s West End prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

Waitress originally opened on Broadway in April 2016 following a world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It made history as the first Broadway musical to have women in the top four creative spots: Bareilles, director Diane Paulus, book writer Jessie Nelson, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. Barry and Fran Weissler produce alongside Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Waitress features sets by Tony winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony winner Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.