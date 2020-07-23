Waitress Will Now Launch U.K. and Ireland Tour in Spring 2021

The tour of Sara Bareilles’ hit musical will kick off at The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford.

The first U.K. and Ireland tour of the international hit musical Waitress, which was previously scheduled to launch in November at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, will now begin May 1, 2021, at The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford.

The tour will subsequently play Birmingham Hippodrome, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Mayflower Theatre, Liverpool Empire, New Victoria Theatre, Royal Concert Hall (Nottingham), King’s Theatre, Bristol Hippodrome, Theatre Royal Plymouth, New Theatre Oxford, Wales Millennium Centre, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Leeds Grand Theatre, Cliffs Pavilion, Norwich Theatre Royal, The Hawth, Milton Keynes Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Sunderland Empire, Theatre Royal Brighton, Manchester Opera House, His Majesty's Theatre, Regent Theatre, Royal & Derngate, Edinburgh Playhouse, Leicester Curve, Hull New Theatre, Churchill Theatre, Grand Opera House, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Princess Theatre, and Venue Cymru, with additional dates and venues to be announced.

Barry and Fran Weissler and David Ian produce the tour. Casting will be announced later.

Based on the 2007 movie by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a score by Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The musical ended its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson January 5. The London production and the North American tour of Waitress are currently on hold due to COVID-19. The musical is also set to open in Australia, Holland, and Japan.

