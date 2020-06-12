War Paint and Grey Gardens Duo to Tackle the Opera World in New Musical With Jonathan Tolins

Scott Frankel and Michael Korie will collaborate once more, joined by the Buyer & Cellar scribe, for The Last Diva.

Composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, who collaborated on the Broadway musicals Grey Gardens and War Paint, will explore the classical arts realm in their new musical The Last Diva. Joining the pair as book writer is Jonathan Tolins (Buyer & Cellar). The 1990s-set show will follow fictional opera star Victoria Merritt. The work is commissioned and being developed through the newly formed New Works Provincetown, a theatre lab founded by Mark Cortale, artistic director of The Art House in the Cape Cod hot spot. The three will convene in Provincetown this summer with additional workshops slated for the fall and spring 2021, each culminating in a public presentation. The program kicked off its inaugural season last fall with the solo show He Plays the Violin with Well-Strung's Edmund Bagnell. New Works Provincetown is also commissioning two additional titles (details to come), which will receive workshops during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese of Wild Oak Media serve as producing partners for the three projects.