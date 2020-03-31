Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center Furloughs Over Half of Administrative Staff

The move follows previous cuts to sustain the venue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to keep theatres and other venues from operating, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. has furloughed approximately 60 percent of its full-time administrative staff—in addition to the 725 previously impacted part-time employees.

From April 6 through at least May 10, the organization will remain open with a skeleton staff, consisting primarily of members of the box office and marketing, finance, and development teams. All furloughed employees will maintain their healthcare benefits.

In addition to the Center’s $10 million line of credit, the venue received $25 million in funding from the CARES Act stimulus; about 80 percent of that package will go toward employee compensation, with the remaining funds covering artist contract settlements, cleaning, rent, IT, and other expenses.

All performances at the Kennedy Center are canceled through May 10, affecting engagements of Don Giovanni, Blue, and Samson and Delilah from Washington National Opera, the Broadway Center Stage presentation of Bye Bye Birdie, and the national tours of Jesus Christ Superstar and Once on This Island (the latter canceling its entire remaining itinerary).

