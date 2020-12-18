Watch 11 Drag Queens Pay Homage to Meryl Streep’s Career With an Epic Lip Sync to ‘It’s Not About Me’ From The Prom

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch 11 Drag Queens Pay Homage to Meryl Streep’s Career With an Epic Lip Sync to ‘It’s Not About Me’ From The Prom
By Dan Meyer
Dec 18, 2020
 
Manila Luzon, Monique Heart, Kim Chi, and more star in “Night of 1000 Meryls.”

If it's true that you’ve really made it once a drag queen imitates you, Meryl Streep got the homage to end all homages when 11 drag superstars (many of whom are RuPaul’s Drag Race alums) united to create a celebration of the three-time Oscar winner unlike any other. Check out “Night of 1000 Meryls” above.

Lip syncing to “It's Not About Me”—as sung by Streep herself in the Netflix adaptation of The Prom—the queens pay homage to the performer's characters in films like The Devil Wears Prada, Death Becomes Her, and Into the Woods.

The video kicks off with Manila Luzon as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, complete with the red cape and hat. The hits keep coming with Monique Heart as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, Dani Kay as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Kim Chi as Sister Aloysius Doubt, Big Dee as the title character in She Devil, Jewels as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, Jinkx Monsoon as Madeleine Ashton in Death Becomes Her, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo as Julia Child in Julie & Julia, Willam as Sophie in Sophie’s Choice, Valentina as Aunt March in Little Women, and Delta Work as The Witch in Into the Woods.

The Prom debuted on Netflix earlier this month, starring Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, and Andrew Rannells. The musical follows a small-town teenager who's barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the Broadway has-beens who try to save the day (and their careers).

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

14 PHOTOS
Meryl Streep and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in <i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman in <i>The Prom</i>
Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Keegan-Michael Key The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Ariana Debose and Kerry Washington in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Nicole_Kidman_Jo_Ellen_Pellman_The_Prom_Netflix_HR
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom Sue Gordon/Netflix
in <i>The Prom</i>
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
in <i>The Prom</i>
Kevin Chamberlin in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.