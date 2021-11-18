Watch 1st Trailer for HBO's The Gilded Age With Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald, More

The new series featuring myriad theatre favorites debuts in January 2022.

Watch the first teaser trailer for HBO's The Gilded Age above. The limited series debuts January 24, 2022, on the network and its streaming service, HBO Max.

The 1880s-set drama from Julian Fellowes co-stars two-time Tony winners Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon. A slew of additional theatre folk populate the series, including several Tony-winning recurring guest stars: Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Michael Cerveris, Katie Finneran, Bill Irwin, and Celia Keenan-Bolger—as well as Tony nominees Kristine Nielsen, Patrick Page, Douglas Sills, John Douglas Thompson, Carrie Coon, and Denée Benton.

Rounding out the company are Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpiin, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The nine-part limited series follows Marian Brook, the daughter of a Southern general who, upon being orphaned, moves to New York City to live with her aunts. Baranski and Nixon play aristocrat Agnes van Rhijn and her decidedly less affluent sister Ada Brook.

The production team also includes executive producer Gareth Neame, director-executive producer Michael Engler, executive producer David Crockett, director-executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and writer-co-executive producer Sonja Warfield.