Watch 27 Broadway and Ballet Performers Dance for You in 'The Music and the Mirror' Video

The performance from American Dance Machine for the 21st Century recreates the classic choreography from A Chorus Line.

The dancers of American Dance Machine for the 21st Century are waiting for the chance to dance for you again, but in the meantime, they’ve created a filmed performance of “The Music and the Mirror” from A Chorus Line. Take a look here.

Comprised of a company of Broadway and ballet dancers, ADM21 serves as "a living archive of great American musical theatre choreography" by reconstructing and presenting significant stage and film musical dance works. This virtual performance was created by Nikki Feirt Atkins, ADM21’s producing artistic director, along with Tony-winning original A Chorus Line star Donna McKechnie as creative consultant, and was filmed by the dancers in locations around the country.

“’The Music and the Mirror’, originally conceived as a solo, has always made a powerful statement to dancers everywhere. It is also, I believe, a powerful metaphor for everyone today who is living through this pandemic and these troubled times. Having these 27 amazing artists bring their personal style and magic to the number is a wonderful example of the depth of meaning of Michael Bennett’s iconic creation” said McKechnie, who won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Cassie in the original 1976 production.

The dancers appearing in the film are Darius Barnes (Kiss Me, Kate), LaJeromeny Brown (New York City Ballet), Peter Chursin (King Kong), Taeler Cyrus (Hello, Dolly!), Alexa DeBarr (West Side Story), Deanna Doyle (Tuck Everlasting ), Alyssa Epstein, Sara Esty (An American in Paris), Robbie Fairchild ( An American in Paris), Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Mara Davi Gaines, Shonica Gooden (Cats), Stephen Hanna (Billy Elliot), Naomi Kakuk (The Producers), Akina Kitazawa, Maria Kowroski (New York City Ballet), Eloise Kropp (Cats), Jess LeProtto ( Carousel), Cory Lingner (Matilda), Cathy Lubash , Sarah Meahl (Kiss Me Kate), Georgina Pazcoguin (New York City Ballet), David Prottas (Carousel), Tommy Scrivens, Ryan Steele (Carousel), Samantha Sturm (My Fair Lady), and Michael Williams (My Fair Lady).

Twenty percent of all funds raised by the film will be donated evenly to The Actors Fund and Black Theatre Coalition. Donations to American Dance Machine can be made here.