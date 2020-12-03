Watch 33 Celebs Take Part in The Walter Project, Reading a Monologue From Matthew López's Tony-Nominated The Inheritance

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch 33 Celebs Take Part in The Walter Project, Reading a Monologue From Matthew López's Tony-Nominated The Inheritance
By Andrew Gans
Dec 03, 2020
 
Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, Russell Tovey, Judith Light, and more are part of the video that commemorated World AIDS Day.

To commemorate World AIDS Day (December 1), Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López and The AIDS Memorial joined forces for The Walter Project.

Inspired by the AIDS Quilt, Walter’s speech at the end of the first act of Lopez's Tony-nominated The Inheritance was divided into 33 sections and recorded by a host of artists and others.

Taking part in the video are John Lithgow, Lena Waithe, Ashley Park, John-Andrew Morrison, Connor Jessup, Marisa Tomei, Jordan E. Cooper, Andrea Martin, John Cameron Mitchell, Austin Smith, Aya Cash, Raúl Castillo, Michael Zegen, AnnaSophia Robb, Tituss Burgess, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane, Judith Light, Mandy Gonzalez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Denée Benton, Bill Irwin, Wilson Cruz, Robert Fairchild, Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, Leslie Odom, Jr., Maulik Pancholy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Glenn Close, Jocelyn Bioh, Lucas Hedges, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Watch the moving The Walter Project above.

"In this year of loss, it is vitally important to continue the tradition of remembrance that began with the unveiling of the Quilt back in 1987," reads a statement. "And while today we remember those whom we lost to AIDS, we hope this spirit will also extend to those we have lost this year to COVID, to police violence, and to the neglect of government and society."

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Marc Brenner
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, and cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.