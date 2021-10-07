Watch 5 Annas and Elsas 'Let It Go' in the Frozen Around the World Video

Stars from the North American tour, London’s West End, Germany, Australia, and Japan productions appear in the video.

Check out the video above as five sets of sisters from the Disney musical Frozen on four continents come together to sing "Let It Go" in the official "Around the World Version" of the show's hit tune.

The video also features behind-the-scenes footage of the productions from rehearsal to stage as they return to performances following the pandemic.

The Annas and Elsas featured in the video include Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks from the West End production, Courtney Monsma and Jemma Rix from Australia, Tomoko Machishima and Mizue Okamoto from Japan, Celena Pieper and Sabrina Weckerlin from Hamburg, and Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman from the North American tour.

The stage musical based on the Disney film features a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The Broadway production of Frozen opened in 2018 and played through March 11, 2020, when theatres shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced in May 2020 that the production would not return to the Main Stem. The North American tour resumed September 10.