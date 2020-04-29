Watch 70 Actors From 6 Productions of Titanic Join Forces for Epic Version of 'We'll Meet Tomorrow'

The rendition of the Maury Yeston tune also features musicians from the China tour of the musical.

In 2013, the Tony-winning musical Titanic made its U.K. debut at the Southwark Playhouse. Thom Southerland's staging was subsequently revived in 2016 at the Charing Cross Theatre and was also seen on tour in Woking, Munich, Mannheim, Cologne, Moscow, and China. Many of the actors from these productions have joined forces for a self-isolated version of "We’ll Meet Tomorrow" from Maury Yeston's Tony-winning score. Watch the performance above.

Those lending their voices to the video include John Addison, James Austen-Murray, David Bardsley, Alistair Barron, Matt Beveridge, Helena Blackman, Dominic Brewer, Kieran Brown, Jay Bryce, Ronan Burns, Greg Castiglioni, Lewis Cornay, Scarlett Courtney, Scott Cripps, Matthew Crowe, Gary Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Grace Eccle, Alexander Evans, Wendy Ferguson, James Gant, Scott Garnham, Luke George, Celia Graham, Simon Green, Douglas Hansell, Luke Harley, Emma Harrold, Ryan Heenan, Oliver Hembrough, Ben Heppner, Chris Holland, Rob Houchen, James Hume, Matthew Jay-Ryan, Chris Jenkins, Devon-Elise Johnson, Benjamin Karran, Sion Lloyd, Alex Lodge, Claire Machin, Claire Marlowe, Oliver Marshall, Luke McCall, Shane McDaid, Matthew McDonald, Chris McGuigan, Matthew McKenna, Gemma McMeel, Leo Miles, Kate Milner-Evans, Janet Mooney, Nadim Naaman, Joel Parnis, Jessica Paul, Peter Prentice,Timothy Quinlan, Philip Rham, Beth Peach Robinson, Dudley Rogers, Victoria Serra, Niall Sheehy,Rachel Spurrell, Ashley Stillburn, Judith Street, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Eleanor Walsh, Stephen Webb, Samuel J. Weir, and Jack Wilcox.

Musicians from the 2019 China tour include Leigh Thompson, Jemima Clark, Bridget Mansfield, Gemma Connor, Jack Cherry, Craig Apps, and Merlin Jones.

The video features performers from Titanic productions at the Southwark Playhouse (2013), Princess of Wales, Toronto (2015), Charing Cross Theatre (2016), as well as the U.K. tour (2018), Germany tour (2019), and China tour (2019). The track was mixed by Andrew Johnson and the video edited by The Umbrella Rooms.

Titanic was directed by Southerland, with musical staging by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Andrew Johnson, and musical direction by Mark Aspinall, Jo Cichonska, and Leigh Thompson with casting by Danielle Tarento.

Yeston and Peter Stone's musical, told from the perspective of several characters aboard the fated vessel, won five Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1997, including Best Musical.

The video hopes to raise funds for the U.K.-based Acting For Others.

