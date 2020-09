WATCH: A Beginner's Guide to Reading Music

We’ve got some quick tips that will help demystify music notation for even the most novice of beginners.

If you feel in over your head when you look at a piece of sheet music, we've got a short video that will clue you in to the basics of reading printed music. Watch above to get a primer that will leave you knowing enough to not feel completely lost at your next music rehearsal.

