Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Rehearsal Video From Classical Theatre of Harlem's Seize The King

The production premieres July 6 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in NYC's Marcus Garvey Park.

"Why do Seize the King now?" asks director Carl Cofield. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes rehearsal video above as he discusses the play's examination of men who will do anything to stay in power...and how those men appear throughout history in literature and in politics.

Classical Theatre of Harlem begins its outdoor run of Will Power's modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Richard III on July 6 the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in NYC's Marcus Garvey Park. The production stars Ro Boddie, Alisha Espinosa, Andrea Patterson, Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher), and RJ Foster. Choreography is by Tiffany Rea-Fisher

Seize The King performs through July 29. Tickets are free. Click here for more information.