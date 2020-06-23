Watch a Clip of Leslie Odom Jr. in 'The Room Where It Happens' From the Upcoming Hamilton Film

Good Morning America shared a sneak peek of the musical ahead of its July 3 premiere on Disney+

During an interview with Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Good Morning America shared a clip of "The Room Where It Happens." Check it out above ahead of the Broadway musical's debut on Disney+ July 3. In addition to the clip, Odom Jr. shared stories about being a parent at home during quarantine, including a recent incident when he and his wife, Waitress alum Nicolette Robinson, learned a valuable lesson about using curse words in front of children. The star also talked about playing soul singer Sam Cooke in the upcoming feature film One Night in Miami. Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by GMA June 22 to discuss the filming of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre over three days in 2016, saying it was like an indie film. The musical is being presented in full with the original Broadway cast, including Miranda, Odom Jr., Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Tony nominees Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Jonathan Groff as King George.

