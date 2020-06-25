Watch a Clip of Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Alexander Hamilton' From the Upcoming Hamilton Film

Get a sneak peek of the musical ahead of its July 3 premiere on Disney+.

Disney+ has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming broadcast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton.

Watch Tony-winning creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. join the company for the musical's opening number, "Alexander Hamilton," in the the video above.

The hit musical, which officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015, will make its eagerly awaited debut on Disney+ July 3.

The musical is being presented in full with the original Broadway principals, including Miranda, Odom Jr., Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Tony nominees Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, and Jonathan Groff.