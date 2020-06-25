Watch a Clip of Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Alexander Hamilton' From the Upcoming Hamilton Film

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch a Clip of Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Alexander Hamilton' From the Upcoming Hamilton Film
By Andrew Gans
Jun 25, 2020
 
Get a sneak peek of the musical ahead of its July 3 premiere on Disney+.

Disney+ has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming broadcast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton.

Watch Tony-winning creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. join the company for the musical's opening number, "Alexander Hamilton," in the the video above.

The hit musical, which officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015, will make its eagerly awaited debut on Disney+ July 3.

The musical is being presented in full with the original Broadway principals, including Miranda, Odom Jr., Tony winners Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Tony nominees Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, and Jonathan Groff.

A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+

A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s Hamilton on Disney+

18 PHOTOS
Daveed Diggs and cast of <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs and cast of Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton Disney+
Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Anthony Ramos in <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Anthony Ramos in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs and Okieriete Onaodowan in Hamilton Disney+
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton Disney+
in <i>Hamilton</i>
Leslie Odom, Jr. in Hamilton Disney+
Daveed Diggs in <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs in Hamilton Disney+
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Hamilton souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.