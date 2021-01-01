Watch a Live Virtual Red Carpet for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on Playbill

Broadway for All, Education and Accessibility Partner for the concert, will host the pre-show festivities.

Broadway for All, Education and Accessibility Partner of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, will host a Virtual Red Carpet at 6:30 PM ET on January 1 directly preceding the 7 PM main event. You’ll be able to watch the star-studded festivities above!

The event is hosted by Dear Evan Hansen’s Kristolyn Lloyd and a Broadway for All student. “Walking” the carpet will be a number of Broadway stars and artists involved with the show.

“We are honored to be the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Premiere Education and Accessibility Partner. In the spirit of “Anyone Can Cook”, we believe that #AnyoneCanCreate and this event is inspiring our next generation of content creators by democratizing the way new work is developed in the American theatre. At Broadway For All, we are cultivating new theatre and new artists who all get to say something and who no longer need the gates opened for them because of this moment. We’re grateful to Seaview Productions for giving us the opportunity to take part in this historic event. Stay tuned for our soon to be announced #AnyoneCanCreate Festival, coming in late January 2021!”

To donate to The Actors Fund, click here.

For more information about the concert, click here.

