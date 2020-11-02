WATCH: A Look Behind the Scenes of I Put a Spell on You

Find out how Jay Armstrong Johnson's Hocus Pocus-themed show came together following COVID-19 protocols.

The Sanderson Sisters recently returned in Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert I Put a Spell on You. The fifth year of what is usually a live concert was, instead, a virtual event. Watch the video above for an inside look at how the concert was put together following COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Under the production of Johnson and Con Limón Productions, the event continues to stream for free at BroadwayCares.org.

"We decided to innovate and in phase 4 of New York reopening, they're allowing for television and film production. So we are translating our cabaret show into a virtual visual album," shared Johnson about this incarnation of the show, subtitled The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet. The visual album was also presented as a benefit performance for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Guests include Nick Rashad Burroughs, Drew Gehling, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Julia Mattison, Eva Noblezada, Ahmad Simmons, and Will Swenson, as well as drag stars Bob The Drag Queen, Kizha Carr, Marti Gould Cummings, Peachez, and Alexis Michelle.

Rounding out the company are Skizzo Arnedillo Arteaga, Brittany Bohn, Hayden Clifton, Tyler Eisenreich, Taurean Everett, AllisonGriffith, Gabriel Hyman, Karma Jenkins, Erin Kei, Sarah Kleist, Kourtni Lind-Watson, Danny Marin, Ilda Mason, Jennifer Reed, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, Cassy Surianello, and Michael Sylvester.

Johnson and Simmons co-direct, with the latter also choreographing. The creative team for the filmed presentation also includes music director Emily Marshall, music producer Will Van Dyke, costume designer DW (with additional costumes by Brian Hemesath), wigs and hair designer Bobbie Cliffton Zlotnik, lighting designer Rocky Noel, makeup leader Kyle Krueger of Alcone Company, line producer Katie Rosin of Kampfire Films, and prop designer Alec Addalia. Ling Mai, Juan Roque, and Roberto Araujo serve as directors of photography. Dancers were cast by Jason Styres.