Watch a Music Video for Broadway-Bound Paradise Square's Opening Number

The new musical begins performances in Chicago November 2 before arriving on Broadway in February.

The Broadway-bound musical Paradise Square has released a preview video of its opening number; check it out above. The show's world-premiere Chicago engagement begins November 2 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

In the musical, set during a celebration in New York City's Five Points neighborhood as they send their newly enlisted soldiers off to fight for the Union in the Civil War, saloon proprietor Nelly O’Brien—played by Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play)—introduces "the little bit of Eden called Paradise Square."

The video also features Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Nathaniel Stampley (The Color Purple), Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys), Kevin Dennis (Assassins), soloist Hailee Kaleem Wright, and ensemble members Kennedy Caughell, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Sam Edgerly, Jacobi Hall, Sean Jenness, Ben Michael, Jay McKenzie, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Lael Van Keuren, Alan Wiggins, and Kristen Beth Williams, with Rashidra Scott and Yasmeen Sulieman.

Watch the Music Video for 'I'd Be a Soldier,' From the Broadway-Bound Musical Paradise Square

Conceived by Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square features a score by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, with additional material provided by Kirwan. The musical features original songs as well as a reimagining of the songs of Stephen Foster. Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas, and Kirwan wrote the book. "I'd Be a Soldier" has music by Howland and lyrics by Tysen and Asare.

Paradise Square is executive-produced by Garth Drabinsky. It arrives at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre February 22, 2022, prior to a March 20 opening. Moisés Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project) directs with choreography by two-time Tony winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening, Fela!), and a book by Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas, and Kirwan.