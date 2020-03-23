Watch a Music Video From the Upcoming Musical Between the Lines

Morgan Siobhan Green sings "Do It For You," written by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson.

Check out a new music video above from the upcoming Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines, an adaptation of Jodi Picoult's novel of the same name. Cast member Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) sings the uplifting "Do It For You."

The show features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand).

Between the Lines is scheduled to begin May 12 at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theatre. The production, directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) with choreography by Paul McGill (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), was originally meant to begin previews April 21 with an opening date set for May 7 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Joining Green in the cast are Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Jason Gotay (Encores! City Center Production of Evita) , Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

The musical follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. As the lines between the worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur, she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

Between the Lines is produced by Daryl Roth.