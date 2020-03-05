WATCH: A New York High School Remounts the Original Broadway Production of Hairspray

Astoria's Frank Sinatra School of the Arts is presenting the Tony-winning musical through March 14.

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens has remounted the original Broadway production of Hairspray, including the production's Tony-nominated scenic design by David Rockwell and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Watch highlights of the production in the video above.

The Queens production opens March 5 and continues through March 14. Jamie Cacciola-Price directs, with Zachary Frank re-creating Mitchell's choreography. The production is music directed by Heidi Best.

The performing arts school rented the production's national tour set and re-created Mitchell's choreography through the use of The Original Production, a resource that helps theatre companies license and recreate original Broadway choreography.

Based on the 1988 film of the same name, Hairspray features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2002, going on to win eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The work has subsequently been made into a movie musical in 2007, and as a live TV musical on NBC in 2016.

The Broadway production is set to be professionally remounted in the U.K. with both West End and touring productions, and as a U.S. national tour on the horizon. Original director and choreographer Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell will reunite to stage the new productions.

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts is a public performing arts high school founded by Tony Bennett. The high school offers diplomas in six arts majors: fine arts, dance, vocal and instrumental music, drama, and film.

For more information and tickets, visit FrankSinatraSchooloftheArts.org.