Watch a One Man, Two Guvnors Reunion With Original Star James Corden, Director Nicholas Hytner, and More

The National Theatre brought members of the cast and creative team back together as it makes its archive of filmed performances available to stream on YouTube.

A week after making its One Man, Two Guvnors available for free streaming on its YouTube Channel, London's National Theatre has released a video reunion of the show's cast and creative team, including its Tony-winning star James Corden, director Nicholas Hytner, playwright Richard Bean, and cast members Oliver Chris and Jemima Rooper.

Watch the reunion, held over Zoom, in the video above.

The 1960s-set One Man, Two Guvnors, an English rewrite of the Italian classic The Servant of Two Masters, was directed by Nicholas Hytner, whose production was infused with new pre-Beatles-style rock tunes by Grant Olding; the score was nominated for the 2012 Tony Award.

One Man, Two Guvnors began Broadway previews on April 6, 2012, and opened officially on April 18. The cast featured Oliver Chris as Stanley Stubbers, Jemima Rooper as Rachel Crabbe, 2012 Tony nominee Tom Edden as Alfie, Martyn Ellis as Harry Dangle, Trevor Laird as Lloyd Boateng, Claire Lams as Pauline Clench, Fred Ridgeway as Charlie Clench, Daniel Rigby as Alan Dangle, Suzie Toase as Dolly. The company also includes Brian Gonzales, Eli James, Ben Livingston as Gareth, Sarah Manton, Stephen Pilkington, David Ryan Smith, Natalie Smith.

The production's on stage band, The Craze, included Jacob Colin Cohen on drums and percussion, Austin Moorhead on lead guitar, Jason Rabinowitz on lead vocals and Charlie Rosen on bass, Matt Cusack and Zach Jones.

The production began at National Theatre of Great Britain and jumped to London's West End and spawned the American run, which featured most of the original British cast.