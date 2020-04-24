Watch a Preview of Bernadette Peters Singing on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

The two-time Tony Award winner guest stars on the NBC series April 26.

Bernadette Peters is “Feeling Good” in this sneak peek of her guest appearance on the April 26 episode of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Peters plays Deb, a widow who—in the clip above—pays tribute to her late husband with the Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse standard.

The show stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a woman who hears the innermost thoughts of the people around her as songs, and features original Spring Awakening star Skylar Astin as Zoey’s best friend, as well as Once On This Island standout Alex Newell as her neighbor. Mary Steenburgen (Candida) plays Zoey's mother with Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her boss.

Recently, the series welcomed another Broadway alum as a guest star, Sandra Mae Frank, in an episode featuring the talents of Deaf West Theatre Company.

Peters is a two-time Tony Award winner and the recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. She has appeared on Broadway 16 times, including productions of On The Town (Tony nomination), Mack & Mabel (Tony nomination), Sunday in the Park With George (Tony nomination), Song and Dance (Tony win), The Goodbye Girl (Tony nomination), Annie Get Your Gun (Tony win), and Gypsy (Tony nomination). She recently guested on another musical series Katy Keene, and is a regular on The Good Fight.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9PM ET on NBC.

