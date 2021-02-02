Watch a Preview of Broadway's Chip Zien in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

The Into the Woods star will appear on the NBC series February 2.

Chip Zien guest stars on the February 2 episode of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

In this episode Zoey decides to explore her rebellious side with her neighbor from growing up, Aiden (guest star Felix Mallard), and Max's (Skylar Astin) dad (guest star Chip Zien) comes to visit. The acclaimed series stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a woman who hears the innermost thoughts of the people around her as songs, with original Spring Awakening star Skylar Astin as Zoey’s friend Max and Once On This Island standout Newell as her neighbor Mo.

The second season launched January 5.



The series has welcomed several Broadway actors as guest stars, including three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters and Sandra Mae Frank, the latter in an episode featuring the talents of Deaf West Theatre Company.