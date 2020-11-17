Watch a Preview of The Nice List Musical, Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Ann Harada, More

The new holiday musical, which will stream free of charge, features six new songs by Gary Adler and Phoebe Kreutz.

The Nice List, a new one-act holiday musical featuring music by Gary Adler and a book and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz, will debut virtually December 1. Watch a preview of the free event above.

Directed by Alan Muraoka with choreography by Michael Midlin, the cast is led by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Julia Mattison, Ann Harada, Jennifer Barnhart, Nick Kohn, and Don Darryl Rivera. Presented by Elliott and Cathy Masie of MASIE Productions and Wendy Gillespie with Starhawk Productions, the 45-minute holiday family musical includes six original songs with costume design by Brian Hemesath and props, toys, and holiday treats designed by Kathy Fabian/Propstar.

The production team also includes general manager Joey Monda of Sing Out Louise! Productions, sound designer Ace Ikharo of 3Eyes Media with mixing by Michael Croiter at Yellow Sound Lab. Melissa Spengler Winner serves as the production coordinator.

The Nice List looks inside Santa’s workshop as he puts his elves in charge of Christmas while he checks in on his mall ambassadors. The elves set out to show they are up to the task but find themselves in "over their candy canes" until Santa returns and puts everything in order just in time for the big holiday.

The holiday musical aims to “celebrate the power of the human spirit as we come together for the happiest time of the year,” says producer Gillespie.

For more information visit NiceListMusical.com.