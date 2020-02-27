Watch a Sneak Peek at Bucks County Playhouse's Other World

The new musical from the creators of [title of show] will premiere on March 13.

Bucks County Playhouse of New Hope, Pennsylvania, will host the world-premiere production of the new musical adventure Other World. Watch the video above for a sneak peek and a conversation with the creative team.

The musical, with a book by Hunter Bell and music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee, will begin performances March 13, 2020, ahead of a March 28 opening. Bowen and Bell are best known for writing Broadway’s cult favorite [title of show].

Other World follows Sri and Lorraine, who suddenly find themselves transported into Sri's favorite video game. The unlikely pair navigate other gamers, challenges, and more as they find their way home.

Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs the production, leading a creative team that includes choreographer Karla Puno Garcia, music supervisor Mary Mitchell-Campbell, orchestrator Christopher Jahnke, scenic designer Mary Hamrick, costume designer Tilly Grimes, lighting designer Grant Yeager, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, and puppet designer AchesonWalsh Studios. Casting is by Paul Hardt.