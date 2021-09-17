Watch a Sneak Peek at Celebrando the Hispanic Heritage Month at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca stop by the Playbill Studio for an exclusive performance.

Performing arts couple, composer Jaime Lozano and singer Florencia Cuenca stopped by the Playbill Studio to give us an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming show Celebrando the Hispanic Heritage Month at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Celebrando the Hispanic Heritage Month, a concert of immigrant songs and stories from composer Jaime Lozano and a host of Latinx musical theatre collaborators, will premiere September 23 at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Performers Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Javier Ignacio (Company), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), and Marina Pires (On Your Feet!) will join Lozano onstage performing works about the immigrant experience in the U.S. written by Lozano, along with Neena Beber, Georgie Castilla, Nancy Cheser, Michael Cooper, Cuenca, David Davila, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Jaime Lozano, Pires, and Noemi de la Puente.

For ticketing, visit 54Below.com.