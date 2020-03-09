Watch a Sneak Peek at Karen Mason: A Birthday Bash!

The Broadway favorite and two-time Drama Desk nominee sings from her upcoming concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Karen Mason, most recently seen in the new musical Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse, will celebrate her birthday with a March 30 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Best known for her roles in shows like Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!, Hairspray, and Wonderland, the two-time Drama Desk nominee sings favorites from her stories career. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

Mason's all-new show will feature several tunes written by the songwriters she has worked with, including John Kander and Fred Ebb, Amanda McBroom, Sheldon Harnick, and her husband Paul Rolnick. Attendees can expect to hear such songs as “Help”/“Being Alive,” “Lulu’s Back in Town,” “Now I Have Everything”/“Married,” and more.

The 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is also an alum of Playbill Travel’s cruises.

Click here for ticket information to Mason’s Birthday Bash.

