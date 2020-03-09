Watch a Sneak Peek at Karen Mason: A Birthday Bash!

By Roberto Araujo
Mar 09, 2020
 
The Broadway favorite and two-time Drama Desk nominee sings from her upcoming concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Karen Mason, most recently seen in the new musical Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse, will celebrate her birthday with a March 30 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Best known for her roles in shows like Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!, Hairspray, and Wonderland, the two-time Drama Desk nominee sings favorites from her stories career. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

Mason's all-new show will feature several tunes written by the songwriters she has worked with, including John Kander and Fred Ebb, Amanda McBroom, Sheldon Harnick, and her husband Paul Rolnick. Attendees can expect to hear such songs as “Help”/“Being Alive,” “Lulu’s Back in Town,” “Now I Have Everything”/“Married,” and more.

The 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is also an alum of Playbill Travel’s cruises.

Click here for ticket information to Mason’s Birthday Bash.

Mason has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Aaron Lazar, Beth Leavel, Gavin Lee, Kate Shindle and Ambassadors Lucie Arnaz, Ted Chapin, and Tommy Tune (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, Santino Fontana, Caissie Levy, John McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, and Will Swenson and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) with performers soon to be announced and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021) featuring Jenn Colella, Corey Cott, Nikki M James, John McDaniel, Laura Osnes, and Faith Prince. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

First Look at Broadway's Wonderland, with Janet Dacal, Kate Shindle, Karen Mason

First Look at Broadway's Wonderland, with Janet Dacal, Kate Shindle, Karen Mason

Broadway's Wonderland, the new Frank Wildhorn-Jack Murphy musical update of Lewis Carroll's Alice tales, begins performances at the Marquis Theatre March 21. Janet Dacal stars in the title role. Here is an early look. Read the Playbill.com story.

12 PHOTOS
Karen Mason (center) and company
Carly Rose Sonenclar, Janet Dacal and Darren Ritchie
Natalie Hill, Karen Mason, Kate Loprest and Morgan James
Janet Dacal (center), Jose Llana (right) and company
Darren Ritchie and company
Kate Shindle
Karen Mason (center) and company
Carly Rose Sonenclar, Janet Dacal and Darren Ritchie
Natalie Hill, Karen Mason, Kate Loprest and Morgan James
Janet Dacal (center), Jose Llana (right) and company
