Watch a Sneak Peek of 'Sweet Gwen Suite' From the Fall for Dance Festival

The festival begins performances October 13 at New York City Center.

As part of the first program of the Fall for Dance Festival, The Verdon Fosse Legacy reconstructs a series of trios that were originally created for the late Tony Award winner Gwen Verdon, featuring New York City Ballet soloist Georgina Pazcoguin dancing Verdon’s roles. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

"I hope that audiences will see that Fosse's work is more than a black derby and, you know, hip moves. There's flamenco, there's ballet, there's all these other influences in his work and also a sense of humor," shares Linda Haberman, who recreated the trios for "Sweet Gwen Suite," including "Mexican Shuffle," "Cool Hand Luke," and "Mexican Breakfast." "Mexican Breakfast" served as inspiration for Beyoncé's "Single Ladies."

Fall for Dance Festival runs October 13–24 and marks the return to in‐person live performances at New York City Center.