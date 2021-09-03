Watch a Sneak Peek From Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano Album

The debut solo album of acclaimed cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf is out September 3.

Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, the debut album by cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf featuring all-new instrumental arrangements of classic and contemporary songs from Broadway composers, is available September 3 on all major streaming and downloading music platforms. Check out a sneak peek from the album, including an interview and performance, above.

The record reimagines songs by Leonard Bernstein, Jason Robert Brown, Adam Guettel, Alan Menken, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, Richard & Robert Sherman, Stephen Sondheim, and Kay Swift.

“This album is a testament to the melodies I’ve known and loved for decades adapted by and recorded with music directors who have conducted and arranged them countless times,” said Dorman-Phaneuf (The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, Evita). “It was so rewarding to be able to play these iconic songs as true pieces of chamber music. I’m grateful to know the arrangements will be published as it is my hope they find their way into the mainstream concert repertoire.” shared Dorman-Phaneuf.



Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, features Broadway classics like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Maria,” “Send in the Clowns” and a medley of Richard Rodgers classics, with arrangements by Dorman-Phaneuf, Brad Haak, Michael Kosarin, Simon Mulligan, Ted Sperling, and Billy Stritch. Dorman-Phaneuf is also accompanied on the piano by Haak, Kosarin, Mulligan, Sperling, and Stritch.

The album was produced by Dorman-Phaneuf and Isaiah Abolin. It was mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Sean Patrick Flahaven of Concord Theatricals served as executive producer.