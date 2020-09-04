Watch a Sneak Peek of Colman Domingo Welcoming Tony Winner Daveed Diggs and Julia Stiles to Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s

By Andrew Gans
Sep 04, 2020
 
Stage and screen star Domingo hosts the 20-minute chat show from his home in Los Angeles.

The 2 PM ET September 6 stream of AMC’s weekly digital series, Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, will feature its host, Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead, The Scottsboro Boys), chatting with Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Julia Stiles (Oleanna).

Watch a preview of the 20-minute chat show above.

Broadcast from his home in Los Angeles, Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s taps into Domingo’s favorite way to stay connected to his community of family and friends—brunch—albeit virtually. Upcoming guests include Leisha Hailey and Ledisi, Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang, and Janicza Bravo and Jon Batiste. The series is available on YouTube.com and AMC.com.

READ: Checking In With… The Scottsboro Boys Tony Nominee Colman Domingo, Playwright of Dot, Wild With Happy, More


Domingo, Tony-nominated for his performance in the 2010 musical The Scottsboro Boys, has also been seen on Broadway in Passing Strange, Well, and Chicago. He penned the libretto for the 2018 Donna Summer musical Summer and is also the author of Wild With Happy, A Boy and His Soul, Up Jumped Springtime and the Brother(s), and Dot. His works have won Obie, Lucille Lortel, GLAAD, Connecticut Critics Circle, Bay Area Theater Critics Circle, and Internet Theater Bloggers awards, and his numerous screen credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Selma, Lincoln, Lee Daniels' The Butler, and Birth of a Nation plus the upcoming Candyman and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

