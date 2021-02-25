Watch a Sneak Peek of Final Season of Younger, Starring Sutton Foster

The seventh and last season of the series will debut on Paramount+.

TV Land’s long-running series Younger will move to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season. A premiere date for the Sutton Foster-led comedy has yet to be announced.

The show, which premiered its sixth season in 2019, stars two-time Tony winner Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-something mom who passes as a 20-something to restart her career in publishing. Watch a sneak peek of the upcoming final season of the series, created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, above.

Younger had originally planned to relocate to Paramount last season, but ultimately remained at TV Land.

The cast also features Hilary Duff as Kelsey, Miriam Shor as Diana, Nico Tortorella as Josh, Peter Hermann as Charles, Molly Bernard as Lauren, Debi Mazar as Maggie, and Charles Michael Davis as Zane.

Foster is set to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, which now aims to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre December 20, 2021, and open officially February 10, 2022.

