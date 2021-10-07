Watch a Sneak Peek of The Broadway Set Miniatures of Henry Lee Exhibit at The New York Public Library

The exhibit features six models of popular Broadway sets, re-created with LEGO bricks.

The iconic sets of Company, Follies, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, A Little Night Music, and Sweeney Todd can currently be seen in miniature form, re-created with LEGO bricks by creator Henry Lee.

The sets are featured in the exhibit Brick By Brick, Putting It Together: The Broadway Set Miniatures of Henry Lee, which is currently on display at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in Lincoln Center. Watch the video above for a sneak peek and a conversation with curator Doug Reside and creator Lee.

The six set models are featured alongside archival materials from the Library's collections related to each show. Boris Aronson's original Broadway and touring set models for Company, A Little Night Music, and Follies are all displayed next to Lee's renditions. This marks the first time both Company set models are on view together. The installation also features video footage from the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive and set pieces from Evita and Sweeney Todd, as seen in Prince of Broadway. Photographs from the Billy Rose Theatre Division's photography collection also illustrate how the sets came to life on stage.

The pop-up installation is on display through December 10.