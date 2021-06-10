Watch a Sneak Peek of the Drama Book Shop's Reopening in NYC

Co-owner Thomas Kail and designer David Korins share the process and inspiration behind the beloved New York staple.

The Drama Book Shop will reopen to the public June 10 at its previously announced home: 266 West 39th Street.

In late 2018, The Drama Bookshop announced it was closing the doors to its longtime home in Midtown on 40th Street. Within hours of the news, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who wrote much of In the Heights in the bookstore's basement) joined forces with long-time collaborator director Thomas Kail, producer Jeffrey Seller, and theatre owner James L. Nederlander to announce they had purchased the store, saving the theatrical institution in a last-minute move. Watch the video above for details on the inspiration behind its design and purpose.

The new location, imagined by Hamilton scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to 20th century European cafés and reading rooms. Store hours will be 9 AM–8 PM on weekdays, 10 AM–8 PM on Saturdays, and Noon–6 PM Sundays.

Shoppers are encouraged to book a priority entrance time at DramaBookShop.com .