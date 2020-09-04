Watch a Sneak Peek of the Nick Cordero Tribute Memorial

The special airs September 6 on Broadway on Demand.

Nick Cordero won't be one of the forgotten ones—so sings the chorus in a sneak preview clip of the upcoming memorial tribute to the late Tony-nominated performer. Check it out above, also featuring some candid photos of Mr. Cordero.

Broadway on Demand will broadcast the full-length stream September 6 at 7 PM ET for free. Family and friends united to celebrate the acclaimed performer's life for the tribute.

Mr. Cordero passed away July 5 at age 41 following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus. The performer created leading roles in Broadway musicals like Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale.

The evening will include photographs, videos, memories, and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as performances by those with whom he shared the stage. Among those expected to appear are Mr. Cordero's castmates from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, and Waitress.

While free to watch, donations are encouraged with proceeds benefiting Save the Music, which aims to restore music education programs in public schools.

