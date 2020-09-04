Watch a Sneak Peek of the Nick Cordero Tribute Memorial

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch a Sneak Peek of the Nick Cordero Tribute Memorial
By Dan Meyer
Sep 04, 2020
 
The special airs September 6 on Broadway on Demand.

Nick Cordero won't be one of the forgotten ones—so sings the chorus in a sneak preview clip of the upcoming memorial tribute to the late Tony-nominated performer. Check it out above, also featuring some candid photos of Mr. Cordero.

Broadway on Demand will broadcast the full-length stream September 6 at 7 PM ET for free. Family and friends united to celebrate the acclaimed performer's life for the tribute.

Mr. Cordero passed away July 5 at age 41 following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus. The performer created leading roles in Broadway musicals like Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale.

The evening will include photographs, videos, memories, and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as performances by those with whom he shared the stage. Among those expected to appear are Mr. Cordero's castmates from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, and Waitress.

While free to watch, donations are encouraged with proceeds benefiting Save the Music, which aims to restore music education programs in public schools.

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

22 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in the George Street Playhouse production of <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in The Toxic Avenger Photo by T. Charles Erickson
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in <i>Toxic Avenger</i>
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger stars Nick Cordero and Sara Chase
Nick Cordero and Sara Chase in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in Bullets Over Broadway Jason Bell
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, and Betsy Wolfe in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Cast in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero in Brooklynite
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin in Brooklynite
Share
RELATED:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.