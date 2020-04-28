Watch a Sneak Peek of the Upcoming Tribute to Terrence McNally at the Gratitude Awards

By Dan Meyer
Apr 28, 2020
 
The full video will air April 30 during the virtual ceremony honoring the theatre community.

Watch a sneak preview of the upcoming tribute to the late Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally, set to air April 30 during the Drama League's online Gratitude Awards ceremony, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on the League's Facebook and YouTube pages.

McNally, who passed away March 24 from COVID-19 complications, will be honored posthumously for his work in theatre and activism in the LGBTQ+ community. Among his works are the plays Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class, as well as the books to the musicals Ragtime, Anastasia, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

McNally was already due to receive The Unique Contribution to Theater Award at this year’s Drama League Awards before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public gatherings, postponing the event. As previously reported, producer Tom Kirdahy—McNally's husband—will accept the honor on the playwright's behalf. Filmmakers Jeff Kauffman and Marcia Ross, co-director of the documentary Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life, will present the honor.

Also during the ceremony, special honors will be presented to Marianne Elliott and James Lapine. Beetlejuice’s Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Krizter will announced the nominees for the 86th Artistic Awards.

