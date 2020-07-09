Watch a Sneak Preview of Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You, Streaming on Disney+ July 10

The conversation, hosted by Robin Roberts, features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Leslie Odom Jr., and more.

The conversation continues. Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You, featuring some of the Broadway musical's original cast members and creative team, will drop July 10 on Disney+. Check out a preview above. The discussion includes Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs, plus Tony nominees Christopher Jackson and Phillipa Soo. Fellow original cast member Okieriete Onaodowan also makes a special guest appearance, with Harvard historian and professor Annette Gordon-Reed joining in the conversation to add context for the musical's impact at large. Hosted by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, the special focuses on how the Broadway musical became a pop culture phenomenon and altered the way people can think about history. The conversation follows Hamilton's release on the streaming service July 3. The Broadway production was filmed in 2016.

