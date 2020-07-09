Watch a Sneak Preview of Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You, Streaming on Disney+ July 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch a Sneak Preview of Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You, Streaming on Disney+ July 10
By Dan Meyer
Jul 09, 2020
Buy Tickets to Hamilton
 
The conversation, hosted by Robin Roberts, features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Leslie Odom Jr., and more.

The conversation continues. Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You, featuring some of the Broadway musical's original cast members and creative team, will drop July 10 on Disney+. Check out a preview above.

The discussion includes Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs, plus Tony nominees Christopher Jackson and Phillipa Soo. Fellow original cast member Okieriete Onaodowan also makes a special guest appearance, with Harvard historian and professor Annette Gordon-Reed joining in the conversation to add context for the musical's impact at large.

Hosted by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, the special focuses on how the Broadway musical became a pop culture phenomenon and altered the way people can think about history.

The conversation follows Hamilton's release on the streaming service July 3. The Broadway production was filmed in 2016.

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

54 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr.
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in Hamilton at the Public Theater
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton at the Public Theater Joan Marcus
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Hamilton souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.