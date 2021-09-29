Watch a Stirring Mash-Up of ‘A Whole New World’ and ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight?’

Casts of Aladdin, The Lion King, and Frozen celebrated the return of Broadway on The View.

To celebrate the return of Broadway, The View welcomed casts from Disney Theatrical Productions’ three shows currently in performances: Broadway's Aladdin and The Lion King and the North American tour of Frozen. Check out the rousing performance, which includes a special mash-up of “A Whole New World” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” above. The medley features Michael James Scott as the Genie, Michael Maliakel as Aladdin, Shoba Narayan as Princess Jasmine, Brandan McCall as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Caroline Bowman as Elsa, and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. The arrangements featured in the September 29 performance come from David Kreppel, who slightly expanded the piece, which was originally created for Disney Theatrical Production’s 25th anniversary celebration. Jim Abbott served as orchestrator Aladdin reopened at Broadway New Amsterdam Theatre September 28 shortly after The Lion King returned to the Minskoff September 14. The national tour of Frozen resumed September 8 in Buffalo, New York.