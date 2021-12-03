Watch a Super Chill Leslie Odom Jr. Rock Out About Snowflakes on Blue's Clues & You!

Just when you thought Leslie Odom Jr. couldn't get any cooler, he goes and turns into a snowman.
The Tony-winning crooner lends his voice to Mo Snow, a hip rockstar snowman teaching Josh and Blue how snowflakes are made on Nickelodeon's preschool series Blue’s Clues & You! The special holiday episode, "Blue’s Snow Day Surprise," airs December 6 at 12 PM ET. Check out Odom Jr. as Mo Snow in the video clip above.
Blue's Clues & You!, now in its third season, is a revival of the popular Blue's Clues, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1996–2006. Blue, the beloved CG-animated puppy, returns with new live-action host Josh Dela Cruz (an alum of Broadway's Aladdin) for the new iteration of the interactive educational series. The show airs weekdays at 11 AM ET/PT.