Watch a Super Chill Leslie Odom Jr. Rock Out About Snowflakes on Blue's Clues & You!

The Hamilton Tony winner guest stars as an animated snowman on an upcoming episode of the Nickelodeon preschool series.

Just when you thought Leslie Odom Jr. couldn't get any cooler, he goes and turns into a snowman.

The Tony-winning crooner lends his voice to Mo Snow, a hip rockstar snowman teaching Josh and Blue how snowflakes are made on Nickelodeon's preschool series Blue’s Clues & You! The special holiday episode, "Blue’s Snow Day Surprise," airs December 6 at 12 PM ET. Check out Odom Jr. as Mo Snow in the video clip above.

Blue's Clues & You!, now in its third season, is a revival of the popular Blue's Clues, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1996–2006. Blue, the beloved CG-animated puppy, returns with new live-action host Josh Dela Cruz (an alum of Broadway's Aladdin) for the new iteration of the interactive educational series. The show airs weekdays at 11 AM ET/PT.