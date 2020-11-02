WATCH: A Theatre Mask Expert (Really!) on Acting and Emoting Behind a Face Covering

With many worldwide wearing face masks regularly, these tips can help you express yourself—inside or outside the theatre.

University of North Carolina School of the Arts' resident theatrical mask expert Jason Bohon has put together a short video with some tips on being expressive even while your face is covered with a face mask—tips now relevant and useful to lots of us inside and outside the theatre. Watch the video above.

Bohon teaches movement, masks, and devising at UNCSA, which ranked in the top 10 schools represented with alumni on Broadway in 2019. He holds a theatre performance degree from University of Central Missouri and a master's in physical theatre from London International School of Performing Arts/Naropa University.

