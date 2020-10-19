Watch a Trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman

The screen adaptation of August Wilson's play, penned by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, debuts on Netflix in December.

Check out Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis, the late Chadwick Boseman, and more in the trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom above. The film adaptation of August Wilson's play debuts on Netflix December 18.

As previously reported, Tony winner George C. Wolfe directs, with Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (a frequent Wilson interpreter himself) penning the screenplay.

Based on Wilson’s 1982 play, the movie explores the exploitation of Black musicians in 1920s Chicago while centering on the “Mother of the Blues” and her band members during a tense recording session.

Davis plays Ma Rainey, with Boseman in his final film role as Levee, the band’s ambitious and impulsive trumpeter. The cast also includes Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Glynn Turman as Toledo, Tony nominee Colman Domingo as Cutler, and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos as Ma’s manager Irvin, along with Jonny Coyne, Taylour Page, and Dusan Brown.

The movie features costume design by Ann Roth, production design by Mark Ricker, editing by Andrew Mondshein, and cinematography by Tobias Schliessler.

