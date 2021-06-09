Watch a Wildly Transformed Jessica Chastain Singing in The Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer

The film also stars Tonys winners Andrew Garfield and Cherry Jones.

“Tammy Faye, what’d you do?!” So begins the trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye—and from the looks of it, the question is more what didn’t the beloved televangelist maven do? Check out Jessica Chastain (in a stunning make-up transformation) singing and dancing as Tammy Faye Bakker, along with Tony winners Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker and Cherry Jones as Tammy’s mom, Rachel.

The film comes from writer Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me, Nurse Jackie) and director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Search Party), with a theatrical release set for September 18.

Exploring the Bakkers' life as they built an evangelical TV empire, the film also digs deeper into Tammy Faye’s own beliefs and her refusal to bend to the patriarchal whims of the network bigwigs. With a signature look, voice, and earnestness, she rose to a height of popularity not achieved by many in America—until a scandal brought it all crumbling down.

Rounding out the cast are Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent D’Onofrio. The Eyes of Tammy Faye is produced by Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, and Gigi Pritzker.