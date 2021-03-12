Watch A Year Later: Where We Started and Where We're Going, a Conversation with Members of the Broadway Community

On the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown, members of the Broadway community share where they were a year ago and where they think we are headed as we look into the future. Watch the video above.
The video features a conversation with director Sammi Cannold, perfomers Shereen Pimentel, and Jelani Remy, photographer Matt Murphy, Executive Director of BCEFA Tom Viola, and hair department head and wig maker Jamie Amadio.