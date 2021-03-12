Watch A Year Later: Where We Started and Where We're Going, a Conversation with Members of the Broadway Community

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch A Year Later: Where We Started and Where We're Going, a Conversation with Members of the Broadway Community
By Roberto Araujo
Mar 12, 2021
 
Sammi Cannold, Shereen Pimentel, Jelani Remy, and more reflect on the past year.

On the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown, members of the Broadway community share where they were a year ago and where they think we are headed as we look into the future. Watch the video above.

READ: Dori Berinstein and Sammi Cannold at Work on Theatre Reopening Documentary, Featuring South Korea’s Phantom and More

The video features a conversation with director Sammi Cannold, perfomers Shereen Pimentel, and Jelani Remy, photographer Matt Murphy, Executive Director of BCEFA Tom Viola, and hair department head and wig maker Jamie Amadio.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.