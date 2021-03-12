Watch A Year Later: Where We Started and Where We're Going, a Conversation with Members of the Broadway Community

Sammi Cannold, Shereen Pimentel, Jelani Remy, and more reflect on the past year.

On the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown, members of the Broadway community share where they were a year ago and where they think we are headed as we look into the future. Watch the video above. READ: Dori Berinstein and Sammi Cannold at Work on Theatre Reopening Documentary, Featuring South Korea’s Phantom and More The video features a conversation with director Sammi Cannold, perfomers Shereen Pimentel, and Jelani Remy, photographer Matt Murphy, Executive Director of BCEFA Tom Viola, and hair department head and wig maker Jamie Amadio.