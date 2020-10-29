Watch Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Sing 'Come What May' From Moulin Rouge! Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Sing 'Come What May' From Moulin Rouge! Musical
By Dan Meyer
Oct 29, 2020
Buy Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
 
The two were recently Tony-nominated for their performances in the Broadway musical.

Suddenly the world seems such a perfect place now that we can watch 2020 Tony nominees Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo performing "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Check out the video above, featuring the pair on stage and in costume as their characters Christian and Satine, respectively.

Moulin Rouge! recently scored 14 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Director, Best Choreography, and performance nods for stars Tveit and Olivo, along with Danny Burstein, Robyn Hurder, and Sahr Ngaujah.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! premiered in Boston in 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre (where the video above was captured) and opened on Broadway July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. With a book by John Logan, the show incorporates original songs and pop standards heard in the film, as well as familiar tunes released in the 17 years since the star-crossed lovers first hit the screen.

The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

47 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Moulin Rouge! Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh, Justin Levine, and John Logan meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge! meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
MOULIN_ROUGE_BROADWAY_10_30_19_0576_NEW.jpg
Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.