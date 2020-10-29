Watch Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Sing 'Come What May' From Moulin Rouge! Musical

The two were recently Tony-nominated for their performances in the Broadway musical.

Suddenly the world seems such a perfect place now that we can watch 2020 Tony nominees Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo performing "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Check out the video above, featuring the pair on stage and in costume as their characters Christian and Satine, respectively.

Moulin Rouge! recently scored 14 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Director, Best Choreography, and performance nods for stars Tveit and Olivo, along with Danny Burstein, Robyn Hurder, and Sahr Ngaujah.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! premiered in Boston in 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre (where the video above was captured) and opened on Broadway July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. With a book by John Logan, the show incorporates original songs and pop standards heard in the film, as well as familiar tunes released in the 17 years since the star-crossed lovers first hit the screen.

The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

